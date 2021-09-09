e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:57 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: ABVP seeks increase in law seats, VC approves

The workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the VC office on Thursday, during which they also had a clash with police.
Staff Reporter
BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The vice chancellor of Barkatullah University ordered for increasing extra seats in the law department course. The students had handed over a memorandum to the VC office following which the order was passed.

The VC office took immediate action and shot off a letter to the Bar Council of India (BCI) for increasing 10 per cent of total seats in LLM and for increasing 10 extra seats in LLB course.

ABVP also demanded admissions in the physical education department as well as sought announcement of results of the courses in which exams have been conducted.

Madhya Pradesh: Elderly man beaten to death on suspicion of ‘Witchcraft’

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:57 PM IST
