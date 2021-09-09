Madhya Pradesh: ABVP seeks increase in law seats, VC approves

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The vice chancellor of Barkatullah University ordered for increasing extra seats in the law department course. The students had handed over a memorandum to the VC office following which the order was passed.

The workers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest in front of the VC office on Thursday, during which they also had a clash with police.

The VC office took immediate action and shot off a letter to the Bar Council of India (BCI) for increasing 10 per cent of total seats in LLM and for increasing 10 extra seats in LLB course.

ABVP also demanded admissions in the physical education department as well as sought announcement of results of the courses in which exams have been conducted.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:57 PM IST