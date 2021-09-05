Madhya Pradesh: A minor girl raped in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl allegedly kidnapped and raped in Bhitarwar area of the Gwalior district, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, a resident of Bhitarwar is a student of Class 12th. On Saturday evening, she had left home for her coaching classes.

On the way the accused Aman Patel and Ranjit Rawat met her. They kidnapped her by threatening to kill her brother and father.

After that both the accused took her to a nearby empty house where two other felons, Shailendra Rawat and Rinku Rawat, were already present. The accused, Aman Patel dragged the girl inside and raped her while the other three companions kept watching.

When the girl raised her voice, the accused left her and ran away from the spot.

After the incident, the victim reached home and narrated the incident to her family members. Then after, she reached Bhitarwar police station and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Bhitarwar police station in charge Rajkumari Parmar said that on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused. The police started searching to nab the accused.

She further said that the police raided the houses of two accused but their house was locked, while two other accused were absconding from their houses. Soon they would be taken into custody, Parmar added.

