Madhya Pradesh: A dead leopard found in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A dead leopard was found on the roadside at Kharra village near Jabalpur-Katni border, the official said on Tuesday.

As soon as the villagers saw the body of the leopard, they informed the forest department. Acting on the information, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of both the districts reached the spot with a team of officials.

The official said that in the primary investigation all the parts of the leopard were found safe.

The forest department, however, started an investigation into the death of the leopard in view of fear of poaching.

According to the sources, dog squads were also engaged with the teams of the department in search operations.

The post-mortem of the leopard was done at School of Wildlife Forensic and Health (SWFH)- an independent unit of Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, Jabalpur.

During this, the director of SWFH, Dr Shobha Jaware and forest department officials were present.

Tuesday, September 07, 2021