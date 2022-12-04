e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: 900 plants, 50 varieties of chrysanthemum at Rose Garden

MP Rose Society organises 2-day Guldaudi exhibition, contest, Autumn King, Autumn Blaze look most attractive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 03:41 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopalites were delighted to see the 900 plants of 50 varieties of chrysanthemum flowers at Rose Garden on Link Road No1 in the city on Saturday. It was part of the inaugural day of two-day Guldaudi Exhibition and Contest organised by the Directorate of Horticulture and Field Forestry and Madhya Pradesh Rose Society. The 900 plants of chrysanthemum included incurved, refluxed, spoon, Koreans, buttons and anemone etc. About 50 varieties of the flower are on display, said Rawat incharge of the Rose Garden.

Some new plants have also been added to the exhibition, among which Autumn Blaze and Autumn King are prominent. These special plants, which bloom in autumn, are a major attraction. People were seen to taking selfies with the flowers. Sushil Prakash, Treasurer of World Federation of Rose Societies, inaugurated the exhibition. Prakash has recently been elected as the Treasurer of 19th World Federation of Rose Societies Convention held in Australia. Mayor Malti Rai will fete the winners in the two-day exhibition and competition on Sunday.

