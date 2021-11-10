Madhya Pradesh: 9-year-old girl raped, accused held

Hoshangabad (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Seoni-Malwa area of Hoshangabad district, sources said on Wednesday.

The girl is admitted at the district hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

According to reports, the girl, a resident of a village under Seoni-Malwa police station, had gone to attend a birthday party of her friend on Tuesday. While she was returning, the accused identified as Naveen, 20, lured her to a deserted place and raped her.

The incident came to light when girl reached home and revealed the ordeal.

The family members took her to a nearby community health centre from where she was referred to Hoshangabad District Hospital.

On getting information, a police team led by a woman police officer from Kotwali police station was sent to Hospital.

The police registered a case and transferred the case diary to Seoni-Malwa police station for further investigation.

The police said that a case had been registered and the accused had also been arrested.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Two women arrested with stolen scooter

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 01:29 PM IST