Madhya Pradesh: 8,754 trees felled in 3 years in Bhopal, 92 in Indore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Compared to Indore, Bhopal lost large number of trees to pave way for Smart City and development projects in last three years. In all, 8754 trees were cut within Bhopal municipal limit. Against them, 83,255 saplings were planted.

In Indore municipal limit, 92 trees were chopped off in last three years. But saplings were not planted against the felled trees in Indore.

This was informed in a written reply in the Assembly in response to question asked by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari on Friday. The reply was given by New and Renewable Energy Minister Hardeep Singh Dang.

In Bhopal municipal limit, Environment Forestry, Bhopal Forest Division spent Rs 7438910 on maintenance of saplings in 2020, Rs 7222869 in 2021 and Rs 588974 in 2022.

As no sapling was planted against chopped trees, no money was spent on maintenance.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken by Bhopal Municipal Corporation and Regional Transport Officer to improve green cover. For instance, saplings have been planted and fountains have been installed at main squares and dividers in the state capital. Efforts have been made to convert BMC diesel vehicles into CNG vehicles while e-buses have been promoted. Transport department is taking punitive action against owners of vehicles emitting pollution more than permissible limit.