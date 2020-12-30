Madhya Pradesh: 8 youths who posed as US law-enforcement officers to fleece Americans convicted

Bhopal: The eight cyber fraudsters who had cheated US citizens have been convicted and were sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a Bhopal court here on Wednesday.

In September, the Bhopal cyber police had registered a case in which American citizens were cheated.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Madhya Pradesh cyber police had jointly investigated the fraud case. A fake call centre was established in the Indrapuri area, from where threat calls were made to US citizens. The call centre was being run at a rented flat in Bhopal’s Indrapuri area.

While posing as officials of US law-enforcement agencies, the fraudsters targeted loan defaulters in the US. The fraudsters threatened the US citizens with criminal prosecution and arrest and duped them with the promise of settling their loans.

Seven youths aged between 19 and 29 years, four of them from Bhopal, Betul and Vidisha and three hailing from Ahmedabad, in Gujarat, have been arrested by the cyber cell police.