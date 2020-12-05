Madhya Pradesh: Cyber cops bust fake SIM racket and arrest frauds

BHOPAL: The Jabalpur Cyber police arrested members of a cyber fraud gang, who had activated 7,000 SIMs and sold to inter-state cyber criminals from Sagar, on Saturday. Earlier, in November, a complaint was submitted by one Rajkumar Singh that someone had obtained a SIM in his name and was using it. When the police investigated the case, they found that 118 SIMs of BSNL were activated in the names of other people by the two, Neelesh Sen and Krishna Mehra.

On these SIMs, the Paytm wallet was activated and the numbers were transferred to West Bengal and other states.

Inspector Hariom Dixit said that the police came to know that one PoS agent, Nitesh Raikwar, a resident of Gourjhamar block of Sagar district, is involved in supplying the SIMs. Raikwar used to take the Adhar card and other documents to provide the SIMs to the villagers. After giving one SIM to the original document-holder, he used to make photocopies of the card and of other documents and obtain the SIMs and make them activated. As he, himself, was the PoS agent, he used to put his PoS and sell the SIMs. In this process, he got more documents to commit fraud.

The police are going to find out that in how many names the SIMs are obtained and, in one name, how many SIMs are issued.

The police have arrested the kingpin, Edwin Jacob, who is involved in contacting the cyber criminals to supply the SIMs and running the racket interstate. These fraudsters had used the SIMs of BSNL, Idea/Vodafone.

Police case:The police have seized mobile phones, inactivated SIM, fake identity papers and other documents. The police have registered the case under Section 419,420,468,471,120(B) of the IPC and 66 of the IT Act, against Neelesh Sen, Krishna Mehra and Edwin Jacob.