Madhya Pradesh: 72-year-old man beaten to death in old land dispute in Gwalior, one arrested

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 72-year-old man, Amar Singh Parihar, was beaten to death by three people of the Kushwaha community due to an old land dispute in the Rarua village in the bounds of Chinnor police station area in Gwalior on Tuesday night.

Victim Amar was coming out of the house when the three accused, Kallu alias Bihari Kushwah, Neeraj Kushwah, and Hotham Kushwah started an argument with the victim. Later, the argument turned into a clash. Amar was beaten with sticks and rods. He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.

Angry villagers turned up at the house of the accused and set the house, a tractor trolley, and a bike on fire on Wednesday morning.

The police registered a case against the three people who committed the murder and arrested one of the accused, Kallu alias Bihari Kushwah and deployed a police force in the village.