Madhya Pradesh: 70+ BJP workers of Khurai implicated in false cases during Congress rule, says Bhupendra Singh

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Urban development and housing Minister Bhupendra Singh stated on Thursday that more than 70 BJP workers of Khurai assembly were implicated in false cases during Congress party’s one-and-a-half-year rule.

Minister Singh was addressing a Press conference in which he shed light on the unruly acts of Congress party, when the party was in power.

Elaborating on the same, Minister Singh said that many BJP workers, including him were harassed, as the Congress workers lodged false cases against them at the Khurai police station. He continued by stating that Hotel Deepali, which is owned by him, was demarcated multiple times and he was also issued notice of encroachment for his land located in Chitai village.

He then reflected on the previous Lok Sabha elections, in which several Congress workers allegedly attacked various BJP workers, of whom Kamlesh Rai, Ram Shastri, Shrikant Kaushik and others were grievously injured. Minister Singh then raised questions on the arrest of the Congress workers involved in the act and said that former Chief minister of state, Digvijay Singh must seek pardon from all such BJP workers who were harassed.

Towards the end of the conference, Minister Singh prepared a list of all such BJP workers who underwent harassment and claimed that BJP never conspired against Congress by levelling false allegations.