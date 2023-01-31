e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 7-yr-old girl accidentally hangs self while playing with saree

Madhya Pradesh: 7-yr-old girl accidentally hangs self while playing with saree

The incident took place in Pakaria village on Monday when the girl was playing outside her home while her mother was working inside.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 7-yr-old girl accidentally hangs self while playing with saree | Representative Image
Follow us on

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself accidentally while playing with a piece of saree in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pakaria village on Monday when the girl was playing outside her home while her mother was working inside, Kotma Police Station in-charge Ajay Baiga said.

According to statements of the girl's family members, while playing using a piece of saree tied to a bamboo attached to the outer wall of the house, she accidently tied it around her neck, he said.

The family members later found the girl hanging and took her to Kotma's Community Health Centre where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation into it, he added.

More details in the matter are awaited.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tigress DJ gives birth to five cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve; WATCH video
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress DJ gives birth to five cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress DJ gives birth to five cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan says Kamal Nath 'running away from my questions', Nath hits back

Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan says Kamal Nath 'running away from my questions', Nath hits back

Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja of Bundelkhand Raghavendra Singh Judeo's relatives injured in road accident

Madhya Pradesh: Maharaja of Bundelkhand Raghavendra Singh Judeo's relatives injured in road accident

Apne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Apne Vichar: Students asked to join NCPCR video-making exercise

Bhopal: Khelo India gets off to a colourful start

Bhopal: Khelo India gets off to a colourful start