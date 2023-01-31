Madhya Pradesh: Tigress DJ gives birth to five cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve; WATCH video

Madhya Pradesh: Tigress DJ gives birth to five cubs in Kanha Tiger Reserve | Twitter/@saurabhslive

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A tigress has given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), officials said on Tuesday.

The tigress, named T-27, was spotted with the five cubs for the first time on Saturday in Mukki zone of the reserve in Mandla district, KTR's field director S K Singh said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The feline, about nine years old, probably gave birth to the cubs in November last year. These cubs are nearly three months' old now, KTR's senior wildlife veterinarian Sandeep Agrawal said.

Tourists coming to the KTR have been excited after seeing the tigress, who is popularly known as DJ, with the cubs, Singh said.

According to the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh was home to 526 tigers, the highest in any state of the country.

The work on the next tiger census in the country was completed last year and the report is now due.

Madhya Pradesh has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)