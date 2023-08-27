Madhya Pradesh: 62 Logs Of Teak Wood Worth Rs 1.32 L Seized | FP Photo

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): A team of forest department confiscated a pickup van carrying 62 logs of teak wood worth Rs 1.32 lakh in Kalwana village late Friday night, official sources said on Saturday.

As soon as the man carrying the logs saw the team of forests, he ran away leaving the vehicle. The pickup van was brought to the office of the Rehti forest circle.

As soon as ranger Ritu Tiwari got the information that a vehicle carrying the logs of teak wood was passing by Kalwana village, she formed a team and sent it to the spot. The team members are searching for the culprit.

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam has distributed smart phones among women Anganwadi workers at a function in Mauganj area in the district.

Gautam said the smart phones would help them to monitor and to run the government schemes. Besides, they will get all information about Anganwadi through a portal.

Gautam said that the Ladli Behna scheme would change the fate of women. He also said that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would give many gifts to women on Sunday.