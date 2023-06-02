 Madhya Pradesh: 6 girls from Narmadapuram leave for Wagah border
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 02:16 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Six girls from the district left for the Wagah-Hussainiwala border under Maa Tujhe Pranam scheme run by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department. The names of these girls for going to the border were registered under Ladli Lakshmi Yojna.

Durgesh Yadav, Kanak Purohit, Prerna Sahu, Pranita Nagle, Asia Bano and Tripti Choure are visiting the Wagah-Hussainiwala border.

They were welcomed at the Narmadapuram railway station. Chairperson of Nagar Palika Neetu Mahendra Yadav garlanded the six girls at the railway station and wished them a happy journey.

She also gave them some tips for the journey. District sports officer Uma Patel said the girls were sent to Bhopal where groups from other districts will gather and, afterwards, they would leave for the Wagah border.

article-image

