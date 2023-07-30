Madhya Pradesh: 537 mm Rainfall Recorded In Sagar District | FP Photo

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar district has received an average rainfall of 537.6 mm so far this monsoon. According to the records of rain gauge centres established in the district, from June 1 till date, Kesli center has received a maximum of 808.2 mm of rain.

According to the information received from the Superintendent of land records office, the rainfall has been recorded at 530.5 mm in Sagar center, 674.4 mm in Jaisinagar town, 415 mm in Rahatgarh town, 415 mm in Bina town, 525 mm in Khurai town, 478.6 mm in Malthon town, 578.2 mm in Banda town, 428.1 mm in Shahgarh town, 278.2 mm in Gadhakota town, 503 mm in Rahli town, 608.8 mm in Deori town in and 808.2 mm in the Kesli town.

NHM issues advisories for prevention of conjunctivitis, eye infections FP News Service Sagar Director of the National Health Mission and the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) of Sagar, Mamta Timoreissued advisories in light of soaring cases of eye infections and conjunctivitis on Saturday.

She said that at present, eye infection is spreading rapidly among the general public, and the National Health Mission (NHM) has issued instructions to prevent it. She added that one must make sure to wash their hands before touching their eyes.

She continued her statements by saying that infected persons should keep towel, pillow, eye drops and other essentials along with them. They should use separate items from other members of their household. She emphasized avoiding usage of swimming pools and ponds.

She also added that one must discontinue wearing contact lenses during infection, and avoid eye makeup. Towards the end, she advised to wash any discharge around one’s eyes with clean hands several times a day using a clean, damp cloth. If there is redness in the eyes, one must consult their nearest health center for treatment. Do not use any drop without doctor's advice, she said.

