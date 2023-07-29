 MP: Proud CM Chouhan Congratulates All As State Tops In Tiger Population
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Proud CM Chouhan Congratulates All As State Tops In Tiger Population

MP: Proud CM Chouhan Congratulates All As State Tops In Tiger Population

Madhya Pradesh is home to 785 tigers, the most in the country, based on the results of the state-wide tiger census

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of the state as the number of tigers has increased from 526 to 785 in Madhya Pradesh in the last four years, helping Madhya Pradesh retain its status of 'Tiger State'.

Chouhan tweeted, “It is a matter of great pride and joy that the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has increased from 526 to 785 in the last four years. Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state. This proud achievement has been achieved with the contribution of the hardworking colleagues of the Forest Department, wildlife lovers and citizens. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your cooperation. Come, let us all together take a pledge to conserve nature for future generations on 'International Tiger Day'“.

Karnataka Stood Second

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has succeeded in keeping its title as a "tiger state." Madhya Pradesh is home to 785 tigers, the most in the country, based on the results of the state-wide tiger census that were revealed on Saturday. The number of tigers in the state increased by 251 this year. Karnataka ranked second in the nation this year with a total of 563 striped cats.

Read Also
Indore: Events Planned To Mark International Tiger Day
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Proud CM Chouhan Congratulates All As State Tops In Tiger Population

MP: Proud CM Chouhan Congratulates All As State Tops In Tiger Population

Bhopal: Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death By His Junior In Indore

Bhopal: Class 12 Student Stabbed To Death By His Junior In Indore

On Cam: Congress Ko Khujli Kyu Ho Rahi? Scindia Replies To Kamal Nath's Statement Over Attending...

On Cam: Congress Ko Khujli Kyu Ho Rahi? Scindia Replies To Kamal Nath's Statement Over Attending...

On Cam: Khatik Samaj Gifts Goat To Union Minister Scindia In Gwalior, Leaves Him Startled

On Cam: Khatik Samaj Gifts Goat To Union Minister Scindia In Gwalior, Leaves Him Startled

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Passes Via UP, Expect Light Showers In Bhopal & Moderate Rain In...

MP Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Passes Via UP, Expect Light Showers In Bhopal & Moderate Rain In...