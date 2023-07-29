MP: Proud CM Chouhan Congratulates All As State Tops In Tiger Population

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the people of the state as the number of tigers has increased from 526 to 785 in Madhya Pradesh in the last four years, helping Madhya Pradesh retain its status of 'Tiger State'.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chouhan tweeted, “It is a matter of great pride and joy that the number of tigers in Madhya Pradesh has increased from 526 to 785 in the last four years. Hearty congratulations to all the people of the state. This proud achievement has been achieved with the contribution of the hardworking colleagues of the Forest Department, wildlife lovers and citizens. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your cooperation. Come, let us all together take a pledge to conserve nature for future generations on 'International Tiger Day'“.

VIDEO | “It is a day of great pride for Madhya Pradesh as the state has once again become a 'tiger state',” says CM @ChouhanShivraj. pic.twitter.com/Hm64Y2OKZ3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 29, 2023

Karnataka Stood Second

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has succeeded in keeping its title as a "tiger state." Madhya Pradesh is home to 785 tigers, the most in the country, based on the results of the state-wide tiger census that were revealed on Saturday. The number of tigers in the state increased by 251 this year. Karnataka ranked second in the nation this year with a total of 563 striped cats.

Read Also Indore: Events Planned To Mark International Tiger Day

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)