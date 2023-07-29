Indore: Events Planned To Mark International Tiger Day | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several programmes have been planned to celebrate International Tiger Day on Saturday. The forest department will organise a marathon from Palasia Square to Nehru Stadium Indore Zoo plans to hold a walk to mark the occasion.

During both these events the participants would be informed about the tiger and its habitat.

