Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured after bus falls into valley due to brake failure in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured after bus falls into valley following brake fail in Shahdol | Twitter

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Five people, including the driver, were injured after a bus fell into Hanuman valley in Shahdol on Friday morning. The driver lost control due to brake failure, said police.

Assistant sub-inspector Ajay Singh said that the bus was going from Sidhi to Shahdol when it fell into the Hanuman valley of Beauhari police station area. Police reached the spot after receiving information from the local people and rescued the passengers. According to the police, around 35 people were travelling in the bus.

Four passengers and the driver injured in the accident have been admitted to Beohari Civil Hospital for treatment.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Notably, this is the third accident in two months on the road from Shahdol to Rewa. The road has become accident prone due to its dilapidated condition.