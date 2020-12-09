Madhya Pradesh: 40K milk producers to benefit from 800 new cooperative societies

BHOPAL: Moving a step ahead in the direction of ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’, 800 new milk cooperative societies are being formed that will benefit more than 40,000 milk producers of the state.
Cooperative and public service management minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria said milk unions would be able to buy 1.2 lakh litres of milk from the farmers.
Minister Bhadoria said that farmers’ credit cards were being made for 2.68 lakh milk producers of the state who are related to milk cooperative societies. With these credit cards, cattle ranchers will be able to get loans ranging from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for animal husbandry. He said that, under this scheme, landless cattle ranchers were also eligible to get loans.
A campaign has been started by the District Cooperative Central Banks to provide credit cards to the members of milk producing societies and other livestock owners in view of their need for credit. Till date, KCC have been sanctioned to more than 6,300 cattle farmers through credit of Rs18.86 crore by cooperative banks. Out of the above sanctioned cases, loans of Rs8.39 crore have been disbursed to 3,040 farmers.
Minister Bhadoria said that a campaign had been started by the District Cooperative Banks to issue credit cards to fishermen, as well, to fulfil the credit requirements of fishermen. So far, credit cards worth Rs54.5 lakh have been issued to about 662 fishermen, while a loan disbursement of Rs 20.53 lakh has been made to 378 farmers.
Credit cards for ranchers
Farmers’ credit cards are being made for 2.68 lakh milk producers related to milk coop societies
With these credit cards, cattle ranchers will be able to get loans ranging from Rs1.6L to Rs3L for animal husbandry
A campaign had been started by the DCBs to issue credit cards to fishermen, as well
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)