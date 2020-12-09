Madhya Pradesh: 40K milk producers to benefit from 800 new cooperative societies

BHOPAL: Moving a step ahead in the direction of ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’, 800 new milk cooperative societies are being formed that will benefit more than 40,000 milk producers of the state.

Cooperative and public service management minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria said milk unions would be able to buy 1.2 lakh litres of milk from the farmers.

Minister Bhadoria said that farmers’ credit cards were being made for 2.68 lakh milk producers of the state who are related to milk cooperative societies. With these credit cards, cattle ranchers will be able to get loans ranging from Rs 1.6 lakh to Rs 3 lakh for animal husbandry. He said that, under this scheme, landless cattle ranchers were also eligible to get loans.