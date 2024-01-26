Madhya Pradesh: 4 From State To Be Feted With Padma Shri

Omprakash Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mach theatre artiste Omprakash Sharma from Ujjain will be feted with Padma Shri Award for 2024 announced late on Thursday night.

The 86-year-old artiste has dedicated over seven decades of his life to promoting Mach, a 200-year-old traditional dance drama of the Malwa region. He has penned scripts for Mach theatre productions and adapted Sanskrit plays into the Mach style. As an educator, he has trained students at NSD Delhi and Bharat Bhavan Bhopal, passing on his expertise in the art form. Hailing from a humble background, he learned the art form from his father under Ustaad Kaluram Mach Akhada.

Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit |

"I have served my whole life to preserve this art form, and finally receiving this award feels like recognition not just for me, but for all artistes and musicians," Sharma said in a phone interview with Free Press. "This is not just my honour, but the honour of every artist and musician."

He further emphasised the traditional nature of Mach. "My grandfather and father used to perform Mach, and I myself have been performing it since I was 10 years old," Sharma added.

Besides, three personalities from the state Kaluram Bamaniya (Art), Satendra Singh Lohia (sports) and author Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit (Literature & Education) will also be feted with Padma Shri.

Both Sharma and Rajpurohit are from Ujjain. It was learnt that Sharma and Rajpurohit were strongly recommend by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.