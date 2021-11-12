Madhya Pradesh: 3580 children of three blocks of Ujjain mapped in DWCD's Child Vulnerability Mapping

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD) released a Child Vulnerability Mapping Report in the city on Thursday.

District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) conducted the mapping in 3 blocks of Ujjain. DCPU Ujjain completed the Child Vulnerability Mapping (CVM) as a systematic and strategic process of assessing the deprivations that children face in various domains of their life, and mapped a total of 3580 children from 5219 familial households in three blocks of the district in its first phase, namely Ujjain, Nagda and Badnagar.

Assistant Director (ICPS) DWCD and DCPO, Ujjain district, Sabir Ahmed Siddiqui said the entire process that has led to an effective gate-keeping mechanism, and facilitating linkages of vulnerable children and families with various schemes such as Sponsorship, Education, Foster Care etc. He said almost 216 children have directly benefited from the process. He also added that DCPU has also developed its District Action Plan based on this study, and also started conducting awareness programs in identified vulnerable pockets of the district.

Dimple Purve, Aanganwadi Worker from the district, shared her on-ground experience on how the convergence between ICPS and ICDS can be beneficial for AWWs for identifying early signs of vulnerability.

A few children from the district Child Care Institutions also shared their experience of benefitting from the exercise. They felt their rights were upheld in various ways and their awareness of their rights has also improved. Leena Prasad from Udayan Care Delhi office hoped that the Ujjain model can be replicated across other districts in the state, as this is a collective responsibility and requires the contribution and participation of everyone involved.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 02:31 AM IST