Madhya Pradesh: 325 Covid warriors died in both waves, only 71 families compensated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has given the amount of Rs 50 lakh to only 71 government employees accepting them as Covid warriors, Congress MLA Pratap Grewal said on Thursday. Only 22 per cent of the warriors have got the claim. The MLA has submitted a question in the state assembly and the revenue minister has given the written answer to it. The MLA has asked about the government employees who had died in Covid wave.

The government has replied that 325 of its employees have died in the two waves. The MLA informed that the state government has denied compensation to as many as 168 employees as Covid warriors. 23 cases are pending with the government and 30 people had not applied for compensation. The government has given jobs to 33 people on compassionate ground.

The MLA said that according to government reply, maximum number of people died in Tikamgarh (36), in Ujjain (28), in Ashoknagar (30) and in Shahdol (27) in the wave.

The MLA alleged that data given by the state government was not found to be real. In the police department, more than 100 personnel lost their lives. Around the same number of employees of electricity department and health department have also died. He said that the state government has given the amount to only 22 per cent of the affected families and the rest are left aside which is an injustice to them.