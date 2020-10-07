Madhya Pradesh: 30% seat increase in government colleges, another admission round from October 9

Higher education department has decided to increase seats in government colleges by 30%. Moreover, another round for admissions will be open from October 9 to facilitate students who could not register for admissions.
The department of higher education has issued a formal circular saying confirming that seats in all courses, undergraduate and postgraduate, in government colleges, government autonomous colleges and Excellence Institutes have been increased by 15%.
Colleges have been empowered to further raise number of seats by additional 15% on number of seats exhibited by the college on its portal. The decision of adding 15% additional seats have been left on principals’ discretion depending on number of applicants in that college.
Private and government aided colleges could raise number of seats only with the permission and approval of concerned university. Department of higher education has also allowed to increase the number of seats in self-finance courses in government and private colleges if their infrastructure is adequate and teachers available in the college.
With new available seats and results of Ruk Jana Nahi and supplementary exams, the department of higher education has decided to start third round for admissions from October 9. New students can register on the portal till October 26 and then apply for the college level counseling.
Till now, more than 63,000 students have taken admission in UG courses whereas more than 2 lakh had completed the process of choice filling.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)