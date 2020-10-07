Madhya Pradesh: 30% seat increase in government colleges, another admission round from October 9

Higher education department has decided to increase seats in government colleges by 30%. Moreover, another round for admissions will be open from October 9 to facilitate students who could not register for admissions.

The department of higher education has issued a formal circular saying confirming that seats in all courses, undergraduate and postgraduate, in government colleges, government autonomous colleges and Excellence Institutes have been increased by 15%.

Colleges have been empowered to further raise number of seats by additional 15% on number of seats exhibited by the college on its portal. The decision of adding 15% additional seats have been left on principals’ discretion depending on number of applicants in that college.