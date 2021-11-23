Madhya Pradesh: 2nd State Tennis Ranking Tourney, U-14, men’s singles held

Bhopal/Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the 2nd Madhya Pradesh State Tennis Ranking Tournament being held at Springfield School in Vidisha witnessed the second round of Under-14 boys’ and first round of men’s singles matches, said a member of Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association.

As many as 150 players from Bhopal, Indore, Mhow, Sagar, Gwalior, Vidisha, Raisen, Khandwa, Sehore, Jabalpur and Betul have come to take part in the championship in seven categories.

The categories of the tournament are Boys’ Under-12, Boys’ Under-14, Boys’ Under 18, Men’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Girls’ Under -14 and Women’s Singles.

The total prize money for the winners of the tournament is Rs 1 lakh.

The tournament that kicked off on Monday is being organised under the aegis of MP Tennis Association, Lions Club Vidisha and National Capsule Private Ltd and is set to conclude on November 27.

Results Day 2:

Men’s Singles (round 1):

Arun Goswami (Bhopal) beat Ayush Sahu (Vidisha) 9-3.

Yash Raj Sharma Gwalior beat Shantanu Khatri (Vidisha) 9-5.

Tapesh Yadav (Vidisha) beat Chinmay Mudgal (Bhopal) 9-0.

Omprakas Tiwari (Vidisha) beat Vishal Pandey (Bhopal) 9-1.

Virbhadra Thakur (Indore) beat Karan Rana (Vidisha) 9-1.

Puneet Khandelwal (Betul) beat Yogendra Rana (Vidisha) 9-5.

U14 Boys’ (round 2):

Khushwin Jeffrey (Bhopal) beat Arham Khan (Bhopal) 9-0.

Trashan Solanki (Indore) beat Subrata Diwakar (Bhopal) 8-7.

Naman Raghuvanshi (Vidisha) beat Saksham Rathore (Vidisha) 9-3.

Pushpendra Jat (Vidisha) beat Ruhan Pasha (Bhopal) 9-5.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:15 PM IST