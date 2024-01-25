Madhya Pradesh: 26 Cops To Get Gallantry And Service Medals | Twitter/@micnewdelhi/File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 police personnel from the state will receive gallantry and service medals, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Thursday.

The three police personnel, inspector Anshuman Singh Chauhan, head constables Anil Kumar Shukla and Manoj Kumar Kapse, who gunned down Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs. 43 lakh will receive Medal for Gallantry (GM).

The four officers, ADG EOW, Mohammad Shahid Absar, ADG Lokayukta Yogesh Chaudhary, Deputy Commandant Bharat Bhushan Rai and inspector Sharda Prasad Chaudhary, will get the President's Medal for Distinguished Services (PSM).

A total of 19 police personnel, including IG Sushant Kumar Saxena, IG Dr Ashish, Commandant Atul Singh, SSP Prashant Khare, AIG Satyendra Kumar Shukla, AIG Dinesh Kumar Kaushal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manisha Pathak Soni, SP Suman Gurjar, assistant commandant Vedant Sharma, will get Medal for Meritorious Services(MSM).

Apart from these, SI Rewadhar Panth, SI Vishnu Prasad Vyas, SI Syed Ashfaq Ali, Subedar Ramkumar Morandani, head constable C Daniel, HC Nand Kishore Kosharkar, HC Amar Nath Yadav, HC Ramchandra Singh, SI Bhanwarlal Jaiswal, inspector Tilak Raj Pradhan have also been selected for various medals.

CM meets Sitharaman, Pradhan

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and HRD minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his stay in Delhi on Thursday.

In his meeting with Pradhan, he spoke about the of satellite premises of IIT (Indore) in Ujjain.

A plan for the project was sent to the government of India last year. According to Yadav, HRD minister Pradhan has principally accepted the proposal.

Delhi (IIT) is setting up a centre of excellence in artificial intelligence and virtual reality at Global Skill Park.

IIT (Delhi) is being treated as technical consultant in Global Skill Park instead of IIT (Singapore).

Yadav invited Pradhan to inaugurate the new work in the skill park.

In his meeting with Sitharaman, Yadav sought financial help for the state.

Yadav discussed the central projects which are getting delayed because of shortage of funds.