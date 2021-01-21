Madhya Pradesh: 25-year-old Bhopal man arrested under new anti-conversion law

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested a 25-year-old mechanic in Bhopal under a new law in the state that penalises religious conversions through fraudulent means, after a woman lodged a complaint against him, officials said on Thursday.

In her complaint, the victim, a 23-year-old engineering student, accused the man of repeatedly raping her and bullying her besides threatening her to change her faith to marry him, they said.

This is the second case registered in the state under the new law.