'Another great step by govt...': Twitter reacts as MP Cabinet approves anti-conversion bill

Amid the ongoing debate over love jihad, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday followed in Uttar Pradesh' footsteps to enact an anti-conversion bill. The Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Bill 2020 metes out a heavy punishment for those forcibly converting people to another religion.

"We won't allow forced conversions in Madhya Pradesh. Under new bill, anyone who does it will face jail term up to 10 yrs and minimum Rs 50,000 fine. Many incidents came to light where minor girls were converted, married & made to contest Panchayat polls," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"Under new Bill, forcing religious conversion on someone will attract one to five years of imprisonment and a minimum Rs 25,000 fine," said Narottam Mishra, State Minister.