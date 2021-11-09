Madhya Pradesh: 248 gamblers arrested, Rs 36.53L seized

Katni (Madhya Pradesh): As many 248 gamblers have been arrested in the past five days from different places in the district and a sum of Rs 26.53 lakh was seized from their possession, official sources said.

According to reports, the Badwara police raided the Nighara village and arrested 17 persons who were gambling in a farmhouse in the village, official sources said.

A sum of Rs 1.57 lakh, 23 mobile phones and four cars were seized from their possession.

In charge of Badwara police station Ankit Mishra said that gambling was going on in the farmhouse of Swapnil Jain.

On getting information the police raided the place and arrested 17 persons.

The police said that as gamblers became active during Diwali, they launched a drive against the baiters.

Gambling dens are generally run in Tewri, in Devri Hatai, Bilawat Kalan villages and in the forests of Shahdar.

Police teams raided those places and arrested the gamblers.

The raid was conducted following instructions from superintendent of police Sunil Kumar Jain and additional superintendent of police Manoj Kodia and deputy superintendent of police Shalini Paraste.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 01:06 AM IST