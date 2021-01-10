Madhya Pradesh: 24-year-old and her family thrashed by spurned lover, friends in Bhopal district; accused booked

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old girl and her family harassed, thrashed by a man and his friends after she refused to marry one them. The accused used a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter to threaten the family. The girl told police that the accused Ravi Jatav was pressing her for marriage, a proposal she ignored.

On Saturday at about 1.35 pm, Ravi and three of his friends entered her house in Sewania Gaud village under Ratibad police station. At that time, her mother and brother were in the house.

One of them was holding a pistol, a lighter, while others had rods in their hands. The accused thrashed the family and also harassed the girl, said police. Before leaving , the accused threatened her to marry Ravi else they will kill her family, they said. The three victims remained confined to their house till the girl’s father returned from work in the evening. He took them to police station after learning about the incident. A case was registered against accused on Saturday night.