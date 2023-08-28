Madhya Pradesh: 2 Injured In Family Feud Over Petty Dispute In Chhatarpur

Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people sustained injuries in a family feud in Tiwari Purwa village under city Kotwali police station, the police said on Monday.

According to reports, cousin brothers attacked each other with sticks and rods.

Two persons belonging to two groups were injured in the incident. The injured have been sent to the district hospital. The police began an inquiry into the case.

One of the injured Dashrath Tiwari said when he was carrying milk to his home his cousin brother attacked him with a stick. Both the parties blamed each other for the attack.

Man gets parents beaten up over property

A youth locked horns with his parents over distribution of family properties in the Atkaunha area under Lav-Kush Nagar.

The youth called the family members of his in-laws who beat up his parents and brother. They filed a complaint in the office of superintendent of police.

According to Saddam Khan, a resident of Atkaunha, said his brother Manish Khan had been married to a woman from Lav-Kushnagar.

A few days ago, Manish had a dispute with parents Munna Khan and Shahjadi Khan.

Manish called the family members of his in-laws who entered the house and beat the parents, Saddam Khan said. They also beat up Saddam.

All the accused came to his house on a motorcycles and dial-100 vehicle of the police, Saddam said.

He also alleged that the incident took place in the presence of a policeman.