Madhya Pradesh: 18 villages evacuated after soil erosion in Karam Dam in Dhar

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 18 villages including 12 villages of Dhar district and 6 villages of Khargone district have been evacuated and villagers have been shifted to relief camps at safer places after heavy soil erosion at right flank of the dam of Karam Medium Irrigation Project in Dharmapuri tehsil of Dhar district on Friday, according to Home department of Madhya Pradesh.

Two helicopters of the Air Force and an Army company have been placed on standby by requisition.

Rescue work is being done by the team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and team of State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) Dhar and Indore and neighbouring police stations along with the staff of Home Guard and Revenue Department.

Karam medium irrigation tank project is on Karam River in Dhar District. The length of the said dam is 590 meters and the height is 52 meters and at present 15 MCM water is stored in the said dam. Commissioner and IG Indore and Collector and SP Dhar, E-n-C and CE Water Resources and senior officials are present on the spot.

Besides, SDERF team also rescued two youths in Dhasan River, Tikamgarh districts. Rahul Rai, 22, of village Karoli under Nogaon police station and Vimal Rai, 25, of Haiwatpura village under Panwari police station, Mahoba, UP, have been rescued.

Read Also Bhopal: Woman swept away in swollen river rescued after more than 8 hours of efforts