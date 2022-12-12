Madhya Pradesh: 172 criminals arrested in massive combing operation, sent to jail in Gwalior

FP Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 172 criminals were arrested and sent to jail in a massive combing operation conducted in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday across the state.

The operation was conducted under the instructions of Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena. 385 personnel, including 12 gazetted police officers, were part of the action.

This is the biggest police action in the last five years.

SP Ashutosh Bagri Morena informed that from 11.45 pm to 3 am on Saturday, four police teams nabbed 75 having arrest warrants from their homes and 66 accused who absconded after committing the crime due to fear of punishment.

The concerned courts had issued permanent warrants for the arrest of these criminals due to their absence in court.

During the operation, the police teams also arrested 13 criminals carrying rewards, including 5 absconding accused, in one night.

At 3 am on Saturday and Sunday, Sumavali police station in-charge Jaipal Singh Gurjar raided near Ambikeshwar temple where police arrested Pappu Alias Lohia resident of Udwantpura Tiktokauli and seized a 12 bore gun and six live rounds of cartridges from his possession.

Also, more than one dozen criminals who continuously carried out the crimes were arrested by the police and sent to jail.