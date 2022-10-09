Madhya Pradesh: 171 awarded life in jail, 3 death penalties in 8 months

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 171 accused involved in crimes against women were awarded life imprisonment while 3 were awarded death penalty for such crimes by courts in eight months period from January 1, 2022 onwards in Madhya Pradesh, as per officials.

This was shared by the police officials with the CM during his review of law and order situation in the state on Saturday.

On similar crimes, as many as 510 were sentenced to imprisonment of 10 years or more while 34 got imprisonment of five to less than 10 years.

As per data shared Madhya Pradesh has done well in completing investigation of crimes within two months under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in eight months time from January 1, 2022 onwards.

The state completed investigation in two months in 73.9% such cases to occupy the second position in the country after Goa where 77.4% of cases saw investigation completed in two months. Under Operation Muskan, the top five districts in Madhya Pradesh in recovery of missing children include Agar Malwa, Betul, Ashok Nagar, Alirajpur and Niwari while the worst performing districts include Tikamgarh, Narmadapuram, Bhind, Vidisha and Chhatarpur.

The districts like Chhatarpur, Sehore, Singrauli, Shahdol and Bhind performed well in action against illegal mining in context of registered cases while Bhopal, Shajapur, Katni, Dindori and Guna figured as lowest five districts in terms of number of cases registered.

