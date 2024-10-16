 Madhya Pradesh: 17-Year-Old Forced To Lick Shoes, Thrashed; 4 Booked In Chhatarpur
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against four persons for allegedly forcing a 17-year-old boy to lick the shoes of one of them and for kicking him in the face in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Chhatrasal Nagar locality of Chhatarpur city on Tuesday, he said.

"The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 296 (obscene act) and 115 (2) (causing hurt to any person) based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a Class 11 student, and his family," Civil Line police station in-charge Valmiki Choube said.

As per the complaint, the teenager was beaten up and made to lick the shoes of one of the accused, he said.

It was a fallout of some altercation that broke out between them during a procession taken out on the occasion of Dussehra, he said.

Searching for accused

After the registration of the case, police have launched a search for the accused, Choube said.

The video of the incident shows the boy licking the shoes of the accused, who then kicks him in the face. The accused kicks the victim on his face.

