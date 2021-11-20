Madhya Pradesh: 17-year-old boy injured in Chhatarpur shooting

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was injured in an incident of firing in Kunterhati area under the Kotwali police station in the city on Saturday, the police said.

The firing was the result of an altercation between two groups on social media, which continued for the past two days, the police further said.

Seven persons shot at and injured the boy identified as Samar Nijami, the police further said.

Samar, who is undergoing treatment, told the police that Monu Khan, one of the seven persons who fired from illegal weapons, shot at him.

According to reports, Samar, son of Rafiq Nijami, is a resident of Kunjrehati and sells toys at the bus stand.

When he was going to a flour mill on his two-wheeler he saw seven people carrying weapons, and his facebook friend, Monu Khan, was one of them.

They fired in the area and escaped. Samar said he had sustained injuries in the firing.

The police said they began an inquiry into the incident and would soon bring the culprits to book.

Middle-aged man beaten up, goes missing

A group of villagers reached the Maharajpur police station and lodged a complaint saying that the Sarpanch and his companions had beaten up a middle-aged man who went missing for the past two days.

They feared that the middle-aged man may have been killed and requested the superintendent of police to take action against the culprits.

A resident of the village Atal Bihari Patel said that his father Mahadev Patel had a heated argument a few days ago with the Sarpanch over some issues which were, however, settled on the spot, according to the complaint.

Manoj Patel and Balveer Patel recently visited the house of Atal Bihari Patel and took him to the Sarpanch Akhilesh Patel for some work.

Both Manoj and Balveer took Mahadev to the farmland of the Sarpanch. When the father of Mahadev smelt something fishy, he went to the field and saw some people beating up Mahadev. They escaped with Mahadev.

On reaching home, Mahadev’s father informed the family members about the incident.

Town inspector of Maharajpur Z Y Khan said that he began to inquire into the case and registered a missing person's report.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 11:58 PM IST