Madhya Pradesh: 14 legislators honour resolution,submit property details to House

BHOPAL: Barring 14 Members of Legislative Assembly, the rest of the legislators are yet to furnish the property details to Vidhan Sabha, the ‘resolution’ of which they had taken in the Assembly in 2019.

On December 18, 2019, a resolution was passed in the State Assembly mandating the MLAs - on moral grounds - to submit their property details every year in Vidhan Sabha. But till Sunday (August 8, 2021) only 14 MLAs have submitted their details. As per the Vidhan Sabha website, only 14 MLAs have furnished their property details, these include six Congress legislators and eight BJP MLAs. Presently the Assembly has 227 MLAs. Three Vidhan Sabha seats are lying vacant following the demise of the elected public representatives due to Covid-19.

While talking to Free Press Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said that the resolution did not specify any action if the details were not submitted, and it was pressed on the moral of the MLAs to submit the property details every year.

MLAs are filing their yearly Income-Tax details and the same are in the public domain, said the Speaker, adding, “Anyone can see the details on the website”.

Chief Minister is among the 8 BJP and six Cong MLAs to have furnished the property details to the state Assembly. The legislators who have honoured the Assembly resolution include; Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Speaker Girish Goutam, former minister Dr Govind Singh, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, MLAs Shailendra Jain, Ajay Kumar Tandon, Praydummn Singh Lodhi, Sanjay Yadav, Tamlal Sahare, Rampal Singh, Leena Sanjay Jain, Arif Masood, Gyarsilal Rawat and Chetnya Kumar Kashyap.