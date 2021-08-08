Madhya Pradesh: 14 legislators honour resolution,submit property details to House

BHOPAL: Barring 14 Members of Legislative Assembly, the rest of the legislators are yet to furnish the property details to Vidhan Sabha, the ‘resolution’ of which they had taken in the Assembly in 2019.
On December 18, 2019, a resolution was passed in the State Assembly mandating the MLAs - on moral grounds - to submit their property details every year in Vidhan Sabha. But till Sunday (August 8, 2021) only 14 MLAs have submitted their details. As per the Vidhan Sabha website, only 14 MLAs have furnished their property details, these include six Congress legislators and eight BJP MLAs. Presently the Assembly has 227 MLAs. Three Vidhan Sabha seats are lying vacant following the demise of the elected public representatives due to Covid-19.
While talking to Free Press Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said that the resolution did not specify any action if the details were not submitted, and it was pressed on the moral of the MLAs to submit the property details every year.
MLAs are filing their yearly Income-Tax details and the same are in the public domain, said the Speaker, adding, “Anyone can see the details on the website”.
Chief Minister is among the 8 BJP and six Cong MLAs to have furnished the property details to the state Assembly. The legislators who have honoured the Assembly resolution include; Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Speaker Girish Goutam, former minister Dr Govind Singh, health minister Prabhuram Choudhary, MLAs Shailendra Jain, Ajay Kumar Tandon, Praydummn Singh Lodhi, Sanjay Yadav, Tamlal Sahare, Rampal Singh, Leena Sanjay Jain, Arif Masood, Gyarsilal Rawat and Chetnya Kumar Kashyap.
Former parliamentary affairs minister Dr Govind Singh said that he had brought the resolution in the Assembly, because he wanted people of the state to know the growth in income of their public representative.
He said that he had brought the resolution even when Late Ishwar Das Rohani was the speaker, but it was dropped stating that it was of no use.
Talking about the resolution which was passed in the Assembly, in 2019, the Congress leader said that the resolution was drafted after going through similar resolutions taken in other states.
In the resolution it was mandatory for the legislators to file the property details but on moral ground. “When one becomes a part of the Assembly, he/she has to take an oath to follow the resolutions and decisions of the House in letter and spirit,” Said the former minister.
The resolution passed in Assembly
Every member of the Vidhan Sabha, personally and including their dependent’s property, their responsibilities. Shall be filled in the prescribed format of Election Commission of India or shall be prepared by the Chartered Accountant. It shall include the details of the financial year ending March 31, and shall be submitted till every year before or on June 30. Shall be submitted to the principal secretary of state Assembly and thereafter it shall be uploaded on the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha website.
