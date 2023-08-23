Madhya Pradesh: 139 Students To Get Two-Wheelers Today In Narmadapuram |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that 139 students from the district who have topped in the higher secondary examination will be given scootieson Wednesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will give scooties at a function in Bhopal to the toppers from all over the state. As many as 139 students from the district have been selected for the coveted prize.

The collector asked the district education officer to make arrangements for registration of scooties and for other things.

Pay attention to quality work: Collector

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has directed the officials to pay attention to the quality of the projects for which Bhoomipujan was performed during Vikas Yatra. He also asked them to speed up the work and to solve the complaints filed through the CM Helpline.

The collector issued the directive at a meeting with the officials of all the departments the collectorate on Monday. Since the residents’ complaints were not solved, he asked the officials concerned to issue a show-cause to the Tehsilder of Bankhedi.

Similarly, he was unhappy with the Tehsilders of Sohagpur, Pipariya, Dolriya and Makhannagar for lack of progress in solving complaints. The collector directed the Tehsilders to speed up the work of solving complaints. Singh also reviewed the progress of construction work.

