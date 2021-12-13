Madhya Pradesh: 13 parole jumpers, two escapees move freely

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has implemented the police commissionerate system to rein in the criminals, but 15 hardcore criminals of the central jail are freely moving throughout the city, official sources said.

Among those criminals there are 13 murderers who were released on parole, but they never returned to the prison.

Two of them had gone to a hospital from where they gave the police the slip. But those criminals were never rearrested.

On the other hand, the central jail officials said that they cannot arrest these criminals.

They said that they had informed the police about it and registered an FIR at the police station.

The jail officials further said that it is the duty of the police to arrest the criminals.

According to reports, 13 criminals who have been serving jail term for murder and out on parole since 2011 did not return to the central jail.

A resident Sanichari ward Abdul Rashid had gone to hospital on December 12, 2011 and gave the police the slip. But he never returned to the prison till date.

Similarly, Malkhan escaped from Bundelkhand Medical College on February 5, 2018 and never returned to his barrack in the jail.

The jail officials further said that they had written a letter to the superintendent of police to arrest those criminals.

The superintendent of police has set up a committee which has begun to search for those gangsters. An official of the jail has been included in the committee.

Criminals on parole

Abdul Rashid, resident of Sanichari ward, escaped from the district hospital on December 12, 2011.

Jagpal Yadav, resident of Mugawali colony, jumped parole on July 5, 2012. He never returned to his barrack in the jail.

Jagdish Patel, a resident of Gaurjhamar, escaped from the jail garden on August 9, 2012.

Prahlad Ahirwar, resident of Sanjay colonay Banda, jumped the parole on April 19, 2016.

Surat Singh, resident of Barkheda, Damoh district, jumped the parole on December 6, 2016.

Alok Bilthre, Bakswaha, Chhatarpur, jumped the parole on May 17, 2016.

Govind Vishwakarma, escaped parole on December 22, 2017.

Malkhan Lodhi, a resident of Rahagarh, ran away from BMC on February 5, 2018.

Dashrath Ahirwar, resident of Tejgarh, Damoh, jumped the parole on November 5, 2019.

Lalit Sahu, resident of Hata Damoh, ran away on February 28, 2020.

Sagar Yadav, resident of Pathria Rayatwari area in Sagar, jumped parole on January 29, 2021.

Assu Lodhi, resident of Bina, ran away from parole on February 7, 2021.

Heera Raikwar, resident of Surkhi, jumped the parole on July 28, 2021.

Ramprabhu Patwa, resident of Barodia, Malthaon, jumped parole on September 9, 2021.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:57 AM IST