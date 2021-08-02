Madhya Pradesh: 12-year-old boy with 1206 mg blood sugar level eats 40 chapatis a day

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As a 12-year-old boy began to consume 40 chapatis a day his parents did not take it seriously.

The boy Sandeep, a resident of Khod village in Shivpuri district, gradually lost his sight. And one day, he fainted.

His father Banwari Adiwasi took him to a private hospital where the doctors were puzzled after checking him. His blood sugar level reached 1206 mg.

Banwari took his son to Dr Deepak Gautam and related the entire story to him. The boy was down with a severe headache. When Dr Gautam was examining him, Sandeep was just breathing. All his body parts, including the heart, almost stopped functioning.

Dr Gautam said his blood sugar level was abnormally high – 1206 mg. This was the reason that he used to consume 40 chapatis a day, besides pus developed in his head. A surgeon of the medical Dr Anant Rakhore drained out 720 ml pus from his head.

Dr Rakhore said the boy had fainted because of the pus which also caused his blindness. To control his blood sugar level, the doctors gave Sandeep six units of insulin daily.

Once his sugar level was normal, an opthalmologist at the district hospital Dr Girish Chaturvedi examined his eyes. Dr Chaturvedi said the boy was suffering from diabetic retinopathy. He advised the boy’s parents to get his eyes operated as early as possible.

After his parents agreed, Dr Chaturvedi first operated upon the left eye of the boy. He operated upon the right eye after five days. The boy got his sight back.

A child specialist in the medical college Dr Kriti and Dr Shami Jain also played an important role in infusing a new life into the boy. He is still under treatment but out of danger.