Madhya Pradesh: Couple hit by lighting, husband dies

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In a freak incident, a couple sleeping in their courtyard was hit by lightning in Morena district late in the early hours on Monday. While the husband died on spot, the wife sustained serious burn injuries. She is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased was identified as Birbal Rawat, a resident of Battikhar village in Sabalgarh Tehsil of the district. The incident occurred at 2AM.

According to information, Birbal and his wife were sleeping Ramrati Rawat in the courtyard of the house. They were hit by lightning. Hearing screeming of Ramrati neighbours reached and took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to district hospital.

Notably, the Monsoon has been wreaking havoc in the Gwalior-Chambal region for a couple days. A large number of villages in Sheopur, Shivpuri and Guna districts have been marooned because of heavy rains.