e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 12 injured as bus overturns in Ashta

Madhya Pradesh: 12 injured as bus overturns in Ashta

The police added that 12 passengers were injured in the accident, who were rushed to Ashta government hospital for treatment

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A chartered bus ferrying passengers from Bhopal to Ujjain turned turtle in the Ashta town of Sehore on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the police said.

The police added that 12 passengers were injured in the accident, who were rushed to Ashta government hospital for treatment.

The Jawar police of Ashta stated that the bus overturned near the Dodi valley after one of its tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. A total of 12 people were injured in the accident, including two minor children. The ones who sustained injuries in the accident are namely Abhimanyu, Anjali, Navneet, Rishabh, Yuvika, Kritika, Arya, Vijay, Uma, Hemant, Shivnath and Sandeep.

The police continued by saying that Abhimanyu, Sandeep and Rishabh sustained grievous injuries in the accident and have been referred to Bhopal for treatment. Meanwhile, the treatment of other injured in the accident is underway at Government hospital in Ashta. No fatalities were reported in the accident, the police said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader opposes alleged unruly behaviour by MPEDC officials in Sehore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

'Besharam Rang' row : Why Deepika's outfit not green, asks Pawaiya

MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

MP’s rank falls in logistics index because of corruption in transport department

Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year

Bhopal: 10 SPS officers to be elevated to IPS rank before New Year

Bhopal: City youths express mixed feelings about 5G launch

Bhopal: City youths express mixed feelings about 5G launch

Bhopal Van Vihar submits master plan to CZA to bring giraffe, zebra from South Africa

Bhopal Van Vihar submits master plan to CZA to bring giraffe, zebra from South Africa