Madhya Pradesh: 12 injured as bus overturns in Ashta

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A chartered bus ferrying passengers from Bhopal to Ujjain turned turtle in the Ashta town of Sehore on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, the police said.

The police added that 12 passengers were injured in the accident, who were rushed to Ashta government hospital for treatment.

The Jawar police of Ashta stated that the bus overturned near the Dodi valley after one of its tyres burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle. A total of 12 people were injured in the accident, including two minor children. The ones who sustained injuries in the accident are namely Abhimanyu, Anjali, Navneet, Rishabh, Yuvika, Kritika, Arya, Vijay, Uma, Hemant, Shivnath and Sandeep.

The police continued by saying that Abhimanyu, Sandeep and Rishabh sustained grievous injuries in the accident and have been referred to Bhopal for treatment. Meanwhile, the treatment of other injured in the accident is underway at Government hospital in Ashta. No fatalities were reported in the accident, the police said.

