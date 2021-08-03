Madhya Pradesh: 1,171 villages hit by floods; CM dials PM for army help

Bhopal: Three people stranded on a tree for about 24 hours and five others were rescued from flood-hit Shivpuri on Tuesday following "unprecedented heavy rains", officials said, adding that 1,171 villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region were affected by monsoon fury.

Bridge at Mata Mandir, Ratangarh (Datia district) on Sindh River, collapsed in flood on Tuesday. Similarly, Bridge of Lanch Pichore, also swept away in flood. Besides, bridge on Sindh river has developed cracks at Bhitarwar. Collapse of two bridges has deteriorated flood situation. District administration has been put on alert.

The Army has been called in for rescue operations in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia districts, state additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed about the situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured of all help to the state.

Five people were rescued from the flood-hit Piproudha village in Shivpuri in the morning, officials said. Besides, three persons were stranded atop a tree in Beechi village of Shivpuri for 24 hours, Rajora said.

"A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued them with the help of a boat on Tuesday," Chouhan told reporters. The CM said he will soon conduct an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of the state.

"A total of 1,171 villages were affected in the Gwalior-Chambal region due to excessive rainfall, especially Shivpuri and Sheopur, where an unprecedented 800 mm rainfall resulted in flooding," Chouhan said.