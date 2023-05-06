 Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy electrocuted, another injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy electrocuted, another injured

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy electrocuted, another injured

Two boys Harsh (11) and Samar (11), who were riding a bicycle, stood under the shadow of a tree, since they were tired.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 12:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Rehti (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy died and another boy of the same age sustained severe injuries in Keer Makodia village under Rehti police station on Friday when they came in contact with an electricity pole. The injured was admitted to the district hospital. Two boys Harsh (11) and Samar (11), who were riding a bicycle, stood under the shadow of a tree, since they were tired.

The electricity pole was near the tree. As soon as they got to the pole, both of them received electric shocks. Harsh died on the spot and Samar sustained severe injuries. The police did not register any case till the filing of the report. A senior official of MP Electricity Board Vinod Patel said he would say anything after an inquiry into the case. According to him, there was an illegal wire through which current reached the pole.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Gaurav Diwas in Rehti on Monday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be present
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Seva Dal workers stage sit-in, burn effigy of Brij Bhushan Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Seva Dal workers stage sit-in, burn effigy of Brij Bhushan Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Houses of goons demolished

Madhya Pradesh: Houses of goons demolished

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy electrocuted, another injured

Madhya Pradesh: 11-year-old boy electrocuted, another injured

Madhya Pradesh: 4 members of family lose consciousness after honeybees attack them

Madhya Pradesh: 4 members of family lose consciousness after honeybees attack them

Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes 3-year-old, girl in serious state

Madhya Pradesh: Man rapes 3-year-old, girl in serious state