Madhya Pradesh: Gaurav Diwas in Rehti on Monday, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to be present

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Rehti town of Sehore will celebrate Rehti Gaurav Diwas on Monday. State chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also ensure his presence in the celebrations and will inaugurate several development and construction works on the occasion.

The chief minister will inaugurate development and construction works worth Rs 60.87 crore at Gaurav Diwas function. He will perform bhoomi poojan of construction works worth Rs 28.31 lakh and will inaugurate construction works worth Rs 32.56 lakh on the occasion, sources said.

Chouhan will inaugurate Rehti-Manjharkui road built at a cost of Rs 7.75 crore in Kolar colony in ward number 3, range campus in ward number 7 and other construction work worth Rs 2.53 crores. A road show will be organised on the occasion in which CM Chouhan will participate.

Stages will be set up by social workers, businessmen, associations and government and non-government organisations for Gaurav Diwas celebrations.