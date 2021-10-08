Madhya Pradesh: 105-year-old Pappad Baba takes samadhi, villagers gather to pay obeisance

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a 105-year-old baba lay down in a pit in an attempt to take samadhi. Thousands of villagers gathered to see Baba's Samadhi.

On receiving information, a team of police arrived and took baba out of the pit.

The incident is of Tussipura village of Kaidotha Gram Panchayat of Civil Line police station area.

Sant Ramsingh Baba alias Pappad Baba, who worshiped Hanumanji and Kali Mata temple at Baba Durgadas Ashram in Kaithoda village, called his grandson Prem Singh Kushwaha at five in the morning and said that he would take samadhi between 2 and 5 pm today.

Pappad Baba wished that his followers in all the surrounding villages should be informed.

Sant Pappad Baba, who claimed to be 105 years old, took a bath at 12 noon and sat down to worship.

At 2.14 pm, Baba laid down to take samadhi in a pit about four feet deep. Women started bhajan-kirtan by playing the dholak. Thousands of followers of baba began to give offerings; some clothes, some fruits, some sweets, and some cash.

At 3:30 in the afternoon, Baba requested to close the mud pit, but the villagers denied doing so.

Meanwhile, the police team of Civil Line police station arrived, who took baba out of the samadhi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 03:04 PM IST