Madhya Pradesh: 1,000 tehsildars and deputy tehsildars boycott work in state, demand security as attacks on them rise

BHOPAL: About 1,000 Tehsiladar and Naib Tehsildars in the state have gone on an indefinite strike, what they call Boycott of Official Work, from Monday. They are demanding security to conduct their work as some of them were attacked in field while discharging their duties.

State president of Madhya Pradesh Rajasv Adhikari Sewa Sangh president, MP Kanishth Prashasnik Sangh Jitendra Tiwari said situation is not favourable for work.

“Naib Tehsildar Shailendra Bihari Sharma was attacked on duty. Accused named in the FIR have not been arrested despite booked under non-bailable, attempt to murder case,” Tiwari said. In another incident, a lawyer Ramesh Gupta misbehaved with SDO and Tehsildar in the office in presence of other revenue officials and staff.

“We demand that accused mentioned in FIR should be arrested immediately. These incidents have sent a negative message among revenue officials and they remain under threat discharging their official duty,” Tiwari added. We have asked to government to write to authorities to cancel the licence of lawyer Ramesh Gupta.

“We will boycott work till our demands are met. We haven’t received any response from state authorities yet,” he added. There are about 1,000 tehsildars and naib tehsildars in the state.