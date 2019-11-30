Tehsildar suspended for 'protecting' interests of sand mafia

JALNA: Tehsildar of Ambad in Jalna district has been suspended for allegedly protecting the interests of sand mafia. The woman officer, Manisha Mene, was suspended as per the order issued by the divisional commissioner on Friday. Jalna district collector Ravindra Binwade had received complaints that illegal sand mining was rampantly taking place in Godavari riverbed at different places in the tehsil, including at Apegaon and Kotala. "Following the complaints, an internal inquiry was launched and it was found that Mene was protecting the interests of sand mafia. She was also found to have violated the norms in auction of sand-beds," an official confirmed. After the completion of inquiry, the collector sent a proposal to the divisional commissioner for her suspension and an order to that effect was issued on Friday, the official added.