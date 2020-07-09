Madhya Pradesh: 1,000 small-scale Khelo India centres to be opened in small towns

The department of sports will start an initiative called ‘Khelo India small centre’ to motivate and engage youngsters in sports. The department will launch the programme to ensure that sportsis developed at the ground level and more youths from small towns engage themselves in sporting activities.

As per the scheme, thousands of centres will be opened in small towns to train the sportspersons. The former champions will train the budding players.

Three Khelo India centres will be selected every year. The department will also ensure that the former champion players earn through the process. The department has asked the officials from the district to send two proposals from their district by July 20. As many as 1,000 centres will be set up during the 4-year-programme that will train enthusiasts of 14 sports like archery, athletics, boxing and fencing.