Madhya Pradesh: 100 cops from across the country learn latest traffic technologies, management at National conference in Bhopal

Nat’l conference on traffic technologies kicks off  at CAPT

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, virtually inaugurated the two-day national conference on traffic technologies at central academy for police training (CAPT) here on Thursday.

The minister in his address highlighted the outstanding contribution of all stakeholders towards the development of highway infrastructure in India at par with developed nations. Director General of the Bureau of Police Research & Development Balaji Srivastava, IPS accompanied the minister.

CAPT director Pawan Srivastava stated that the conference thrust is on road safety, traffic technologies, traffic management, traffic education and enforcement of traffic rules. Over 100 police officers and other stakeholders from all across the country are attending the 2-day conference. The CAPT, Bhopal has endeavoured to bring all the stakeholders on a common platform to mutually learn about the latest traffic technologies, said the director. 

