Madhya Pradesh: 10 Women Injured After Allegedly Being Assaulted By Shopkeepers Near Kubereshwar Dham

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A total of ten women sustained grievous injuries after the shopkeepers near the Kubereshwar Dham temple of Sehore assaulted them brutally on Tuesday, the police said.

The police added that the statements of the injured women are yet to be recorded, after which a First Information Report (FIR) shall be lodged against the accused involved in the offence.

According to the police, the women who were assaulted by the shopkeepers are the ones who stand on the main gate of the temple and place a Tilak on the devotees visiting the temple. Some shop operators, who run their business in the area adjoining to the temple, allegedly landed in an argument with all these women over some unlisted issue. As the argument intensified, the shopkeepers picked up sticks and brutally assaulted the women, following which they sustained grievous injuries.

The Mandi police were informed, who rushed the women to the Sehore district hospital for treatment. Investigating officer (IO) Subhash Yatin said that the statements of the women will be recorded, after which an FIR shall be lodged against all the accused involved in the offence.